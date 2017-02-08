Dave Palmer's 1st month as Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive

New Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive, Dave Palmer, was sworn into office a few months ago.

Since, coming into office Palmer is already outlining his plans for improving the mining city, from paperwork to infrastructure.

In his first month as the new Chief Executive, Palmer has been dealing with a lot of paperwork, like negotiations and updating contracts.

Yet this doesn't surprise Palmer that his first month is full of paperwork, especially after being a part of the city council for 20 years.

"After being on the council for 20 years, I pretty much had a good idea of what was going on. But there is still a lot of learning to do, it's coming together, though. It's working out to be good, I'm enjoying it," said Palmer.

However, paperwork isn't slowing down Palmer from making good changes for the county.

The first thing on his list is to start making changes in the mining city's infrastructure, which includes improving roads to make driving in Butte safer and easier.

But Palmer doesn't want to stop there, he said he would like to make changes with Butte-silver Bow's Public Works Department.

The new Chief Executive said he believes that bringing the Road and Water Division closer together would bring synergy to projects.

"Work together and maybe bring in all the crafts together to work, in conjunction with each other so that more can get accomplished in a short period of time we have during the summer, " said Palmer.

Palmer said he has been busy trying to outline projects and talking among colleagues.

He hopes that residents can start to see a few of these changes in Butte-Silver Bow County in the next two months

Palmer also added that next, he will be reviewing the budget with county commissioners to move his plans and these projects forward quickly.