The month of January was the coldest since 1979 in the Gallatin Valley

More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly.
More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly. A Glacier National Park trail crew who was participating in the search found Connelly in the Spruce Creek drainage off the east side of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, about 5 miles from her vehicle.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
A split second. That's all it took for a head-on crash to steal a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant's ability to walk. For the past two months, Sergeant Scott Bennett has been heading down the road to recovery. He spoke exclusively to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, and told her that he is not losing momentum to get back on his feet.
A split second. That's all it took for a head-on crash to steal a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant's ability to walk. For the past two months, Sergeant Scott Bennett has been heading down the road to recovery. He spoke exclusively to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, and told her that he is not losing momentum to get back on his feet.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.
It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.
Sheriff Holton said that the investigation has confirmed that 75-year-old Wesley H. Coffin shot and killed his wife, 69-year-old Kaylin Ray, and then committed suicide at the home they shared east of Corvallis.
Sheriff Holton said that the investigation has confirmed that 75-year-old Wesley H. Coffin shot and killed his wife, 69-year-old Kaylin Ray, and then committed suicide at the home they shared east of Corvallis.
Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.
Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.