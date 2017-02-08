The month of January was the coldest since 1979 in the Gallatin Valley

The Gallatin area recorded its 9th coldest January ever and the coldest since 1979.

January in the Gallatin Valley saw 12.6 inches of snow, the average snowfall for the month of January, four inches.

Montana is known for its winter activities, you have skiing and even skijoring.

But this year, people in Bozeman have experienced the coldest January in four decades. Over half of the month consisted of temperatures in the negatives with the lowest day coming in at -28 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service the average high for the month of January was 21 degrees with the average low being -2. The average high was 15 degrees lower than normal.

Around the state the trend continued for January. Great falls, Helena, Missoula and Kalispell all had below average temperatures.

However, going back four decades to 1979, the temperatures today feel like summer. The average low for the month of January was negative 15 degrees, a crazier stat, eight days out of the month consisted of 30 below.

If you are hoping for a warmer February then you are in luck. The national weather service says there is an increased chance of above average temperatures statewide.