Panel sets new high school price tag at $125 million

BOZEMAN -

In Bozeman a committee, charged with overseeing the progress of a new high school, is set to present its $125 million dollar building proposal to the school board on Friday.

If approved by voters in the May 2nd election this price tag would be the community's biggest bond issue ever.

The multimillion dollar proposal includes building Bozeman's second high school at Cottonwood Road and West Oak Street. It also means upgrading the original Bozeman High to make it more functional and energy efficient.

Bozeman High has more than 2100 students. That number makes Bozeman High the largest school in Montana. The high school is expected to grow to 2400 students by 2020.

School board trustees will hold a special meeting Thursday, February 16th at 6 p.m. at Wilson School.

