Flood advisory for Bitterroot valley

Temperatures are expected to slowly rise this week, meaning the snow will soon start melting.

A flood advisory is in full effect in the Bitterroot Valley, and people are taking the flood advisory fairly seriously in the Corvallis area.

The fire district has been helping a few residences by providing them with sand bags after some flooding that has already occurred.

Bitterroot Early Learning Center owner, Laree Jessop says these warm temperatures are causing flooding, as she saw water pouring through the garage door one morning.

"There was a ton of water just all the way over here and to the benches," said Jessop as she was pointing to half of the aftercare center’s play area.

She said she had to keep the kids in a different area of the after care center, as the water kept coming throughout the day.

Ravalli County Sheriff says he's trying to get people prepared and that the low lying areas are the ones to look out for.

“Really the problem is that most of those drainage ditches are frozen solid so the water that's melting, there's nowhere for it to go. We're trying to make folks aware and get the resources to them before it becomes a big problem," said Sheriff Holton.

So much of a problem, that Erik Hoover with emergency management, says they don't really know what to expect.

"In cases like flooding and fires, we don't know the specific areas of where the water is going to go so we rely on working with the fire department and sheriff's office to help out on the ground and direct the resources to where they need to go," said Hoover.

Sandbagging has been helping at Jessop's aftercare, but the minimal water damage already means possible reconstruction later.

"We haven't had this much snow so far so I don't know if the owners maybe haven't had this much snow before so it could just be one of those things with the amount of snow we've had this year," said Jessop.

The Corvallis fire department is meeting Thursday to discuss strategies.

Fire fighter, Randy Skelton, says they'll likely have to use skid steers and snow plows to redirect water away from homes.