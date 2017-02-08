The Latest: Tribe's decades-long recognition bid advances

President Jane Karas tells us, this graduation is special. It's the first graduation in 49 years to be on Flathead Valley College's campus.
Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.
Her uncle Michael from Chicago tells us she's going to take some time to rest.
The entire country has been looking for 23 year old Madeline Connelly from Arizona. And now she is finally going home.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly.
More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly. A Glacier National Park trail crew who was participating in the search found Connelly in the Spruce Creek drainage off the east side of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, about 5 miles from her vehicle.
Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.
A split second. That's all it took for a head-on crash to steal a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant's ability to walk. For the past two months, Sergeant Scott Bennett has been heading down the road to recovery. He spoke exclusively to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, and told her that he is not losing momentum to get back on his feet.
Sheriff Holton said that the investigation has confirmed that 75-year-old Wesley H. Coffin shot and killed his wife, 69-year-old Kaylin Ray, and then committed suicide at the home they shared east of Corvallis.
