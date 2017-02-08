Law enforcement weighs in on sanctuary city debate

Citizens in Bozeman, and throughout Montana, are becoming vocal about a sanctuary city proposal that could be passed in Bozeman. After numerous comments from locals, ABC FOX Montana spoke with law enforcement to understand how or if this proposal would effect the city if passed.

Police Chief Steven Crawford said "to be frank" he's not comfortable with ignoring a federal law.

A sanctuary city is a place that adopts a policy where undocumented/illegal immigrants are not prosecuted for violating federal immigration laws. Therefore they can live in the city and have access to its amenities without legal repercussions for being in the US without a visa, citizenship, etc.

"I won't speak for others in the government," he says, but "for me as the police chief, I want Bozeman to be a welcoming community for all and a place for everyone to feel safe, but I'm also not comfortable with being directed to actively not corporate with our partners in law-enforcement."

If passed, the policy isn't expected to have a huge effect on police interactions with undocumented people.

First and foremost, Crawford says, the priority of the department is making sure everyone in Bozeman, citizen or not, feels safe. Regardless of someone's citizenship, police will investigate reports of crimes without inquiring about the immigration status of the person reporting the crime.

"Currently that wouldn't be a question asked by staff," he said. "We will gladly take the report and investigate the events. We want people to feel that they can come and make a report."

However it's worth noting that someone's immigration status may come into question if they're related to a serious crime, according to Crawford.

As of now, only a handful of immigrants enter Bozeman each year.

Reporting by Cassie Schirm