How much snow is too much for your roof?

Several feet of snow have piled up on roofs across the state over the past couple days. One business in Missoula, the Silver Theater, already saw the affects too much snow can have on a roof and collapsed Saturday afternoon. With even more snow on the way, just how much weight can your roof support?

Your roof is your home or business's first and most important line of defense against snow. According to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, your roof should be able to hold about 20 pounds per square inch. That is less than the Silver Theater's roof was holding as employees had already cleared snow away earlier in the day.

But how do you calculate that? According to IIBHM, ten inches of fresh snow equates to about five pounds per square foot, which means your roof likely can support four feet of fresh snow. Packed snow, however, weighs a little more. Two feet or more of old snow is enough to exceed weight limits. If the two are combined, it can easily exceed load capacity and collapse a roof with just two feet of each. Don't forget about ice! An inch of ice equal one foot of snow.

IIBHM says snow removal may be necessary, especially if you have a flat roof, to avoid a roof collapse. They suggest using a snow rake with a long extension arm to remove snow from your roof or a snow removal contractor.

