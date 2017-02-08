WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT - More Heavy Snow

A strong weather system is picking up speed and is on the way to Western and Central Montana. In northwestern Montana, expect possible significant snowfall, on top of the feet of snow that already fell earlier this week. Anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow will be possible closer to the Idaho border. Areas farther east near Kalispell could see 4 to 6 inches.

Then look for a change over to freezing rain and rain by late afternoon and evening on Thursday. With additional snow then rain on top of that snow, increasing weight on area roofs could cause structural failure.

A foot or more of new snow is possible for Lookout, Lolo, Marias Passes. Lost Trail, Homestake and MacDonald Passes could pick up less than a foot of snow.