Whitefish Credit Union to donate $12k to local schools

Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
A split second. That's all it took for a head-on crash to steal a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant's ability to walk. For the past two months, Sergeant Scott Bennett has been heading down the road to recovery. He spoke exclusively to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, and told her that he is not losing momentum to get back on his feet.
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
Her uncle Michael from Chicago tells us she's going to take some time to rest.
Two Bear Air has released video of the moments that 25 year old Madeline Connelly was rescued. Connelly went missing on May 4th but was found alive after an extensive search effort on Wednesday May 10th. We learned her dog Mogi is also safe.
More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly.
More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly. A Glacier National Park trail crew who was participating in the search found Connelly in the Spruce Creek drainage off the east side of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, about 5 miles from her vehicle.