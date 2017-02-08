Whitefish Credit Union to donate $12k to local schools

Whitefish Credit Union, Montana’s largest credit union, is donating more than $12,000 between eight local high schools this month through its School Spirit Debit Card campaign.



The Credit Union asked the community to ‘show their school spirit’ with debit cards that each featured one of eight local high school logos. For every one it issued, Whitefish Credit Union pledged to donate $5 to the school whose logo was shown on the card, said Whitefish Credit Union’s President and CEO, Jim Kenyon.



“We’re thrilled to be able to make a donation like this to benefit the students of our local high schools,” said Kenyon. “Supporting our friends and neighbors in the communities where we live and work is a credit union core value, and one we take very seriously. We look forward to continuing our tradition of community support throughout 2017 and beyond.”



The logos featured on the credit union’s School Spirit Debit Cards come from Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Flathead, Glacier, Eureka, Polson, Thompson Falls and Whitefish high schools.

School District 6 Superintendent Steve Bradshaw said he believes it is more important than ever for communities to support their local schools.



“The resources that we get from businesses like Whitefish Credit Union really help us do things that we would never be able to do without them,” said Bradshaw, who has spent more than 40 years in public education. “We’ve fed and clothed kids, and had them be able to participate in different activities that they wouldn’t have been able to participate in had we not had those extra dollars. Without donations like these, it impacts kids’ ability to get a well-rounded education. I’m truly appreciative and amazed by the help that we get from businesses like Whitefish Credit Union.”



Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Mark Flatau said Whitefish Credit Union’s donations, and those from businesses like it, directly affect local students and the quality of the education they receive.



“Kalispell Public Schools are grateful for the amazing support we get from our community including our business partners, such as Whitefish Credit Union,” said Flatau. “The dollars that are raised through these efforts have a direct impact on student services and activities. We’re thankful for their continued support."



In addition to the School Spirit Debit Card campaign’s high school donations, Whitefish Credit Union also worked with local food banks to help struggling families heat their homes during the holidays.

Each time a member used their School Spirit Debit Card twenty times or more in a month, or when they opened a free Online Checking Account, Whitefish Credit Union donated firewood to a family in need through local food banks. All together, the Credit Union donated 48,000 pounds of firewood to local families in need this winter.



Here's the full breakdown of the school donations:

Whitefish: $1,620

Columbia Falls: $2,170

Glacier: $1,520

Flathead: $2,265

Polson: $1,340

Eureka: $1,095

Thompson Falls: $1,410

Big Fork: $585