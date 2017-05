We all picked up some fresh snow overnight and more is on the way today. Look for more accumulating snow tonight, then temperatures warm up enough for the snow to change to rain Thursday. Some of us will see freezing rain. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 24°/23° Butte: 33°/25° Kalispell: 26°/20° Missoula: 31°/26°