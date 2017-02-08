Belgrade looking to fund additional police officers

A substantial increase in crime has Belgrade Police asking the public for help.

At a hearing Monday night, the Belgrade City Council unanimously voted to put a mill levy on a ballot seeking nearly 700-thousand dollars for three additional officers and equipment.

Crime has increased 25 percent in Belgrade since 2009. Back in 2007, Belgrade approved a 344-thousand dollar levy to hire three new officers.

Now, with that levy set to expire the new levy will keep the original three jobs safe and add an additional three officers.

Detective Sergeant Lensing says, "according to some of the border crime control stats in the past few year4s, Belgrade has the highest crime rate of any Jurisdiction in the county. We feel with the growth, with the changing times, with the crime trends we've seen that adding staff at this point in time is really a necessity.

Here is what it is going to cost you if you live in Belgrade Detective Sergeant Lensing says. If you live in 200-thousand dollar home you would have to pay about 92 dollars a year to keep the Belgrade police force rolling.