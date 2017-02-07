University of Montana warns students of potentially drugged drinks

The University of Montana is warning students about reports of downtown bar drinks potentially being drugged.

University officials sent a text alert, followed by an email, to students just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The text alert stated, "Officials have reports of students sick after drinking in downtown bars. Concerns of tampering. Check your email for more info."

The email to UM students reads, in part, "University officials have received reports of individuals becoming ill after drinking in downtown bars. Those affected indicated concern that the drinks were drugged."

Public Information Officer Paula Short says that University officials received the first report more than a week ago from a student, who was drinking at a downtown Missoula bar and then became very ill. Short says another report was received on Tuesday. She says that is was the second report that raised caution with the University.

While there is no official confirmation at this time that these drinks were tampered, Short adds that the University wants to remind all students of the potential risks.

The email alert goes on to state, "This is a general reminder for our students to be aware of their surroundings, watch their drinks and watch out for each other. Several resources exist for students with safety issues or concerns, including UMPD, the Curry Counseling Center, and the Student Assault Resource Center (SARC), 24-hour hotline is 243-6559."

Short says that the University of Montana Police Department is taking these reports seriously and will continue to investigate.