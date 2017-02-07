Headframe Spirits receives $60,000 grant - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Headframe Spirits receives $60,000 grant

BUTTE -

Governor Steve Bullock announced more than $500,000 in grants to help businesses in five Montana communities, supporting the creation of 74 new jobs for hard-working Montanans and help Main Street Montana businesses plan for future growth.

The funds are being awarded through the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund Program. The grant program provides state funds to promote long-term stable economic growth in Montana.

In fact, Butte-Silver Bow County received $60,000 of that grant to assist Headframe Spirits. This will allow the distillery to create eight new positions and expand their company in new ways.

The funds will also be used to purchase equipment, construction materials, and wage reimbursement.

So far, Headframe Spirits CEO, Courtney McKee said they have already started the hiring process and hired a new employee already.

"We have our first new employee on board. He brings us to 30 people which is incredibly exciting. And he is off and running amazing things for Headframe,” said McKee.

McKee said the distillery applied for the grant last fall and couldn’t be more thrilled to have received the grant.

She added that naturally with a company wanting to expand they needed more hands on deck.

McKee said the new jobs are available at the new manufacturing warehouse, which is at the Kelley Mineyard.

The CEO also pointed out that this grant doesn't just benefit them but it benefits Butte-Silver Bow County.

"We are creating new homeowners in Butte. And new taxpayers in Butte. And occupying more space in Butte, which is something we are proud of,” said McKee.

The other communities in Montana who also received a grant were; Lake County who received $170,200 to assist Jore Corporation dba Rocky Mountain Twist.

Second, Missoula who received $187,500 to help Montana Mapping and GPS, LLC dba OnXmaps.

Third, Bozeman who received $80,000 Montana Mapping and GPS, LLC dba OnXmaps.

Lastly, the town of Drummond received $150,000 to assist Better Than Logs. 

