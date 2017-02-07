Could Bozeman become a sanctuary city?

Residents of Bozeman are speaking out in support and in opposition of a proposal to make the city of Bozeman Montana’s first sanctuary city.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with locals to gauge public opinion on this controversial proposal and our staff has been watching comments pour in.

Monday night ABC FOX Montana live streamed the city council meeting where the proposal was officially presented.

At the meeting the mood was generally positive on the idea.

One crowd member said "My parents immigrated into this country for opportunity and that opportunity worked out for me and my brother."

Another Bozeman resident said "sanctuary means that basically the city commits to serving all individuals without regards to immigration status.”

While there were all positive comments at the meeting, the Facebook comments on the Facebook Live video were mostly against Bozeman becoming a sanctuary city.

Some of those against said "If you want to provide sanctuary, please step up and host refugees at your home.” and "Why don't you take care of our homeless and needy first!!!!"

There were a few comments for the proposal saying, “yes! Let's put our municipal funds and resources towards something other than the enforcement of immigration laws. I'm all for this. Bozeman can become so compassionate, diverse, and forward-thinking as a result!"

One Bozeman mother says this move is close to her heart.

"My son is an immigrant. He was adopted,” said Carly Nicole. “So I guess his adoption has made me become more aware of racial issues than I ever have before. I've have seen just his experiences, even at four years old, are completely different than mine."

She says she is always for making Bozeman a better place for her son in the future.

"I see becoming a sanctuary city is kind of taking the symbolic stance that we’re united with people who have different and difficult experiences."

Another resident says he feels the law is the law no matter what.

"I think it's a terrible idea," said Tom Tuck, Bozeman Tea Party. “If you don't go through the legal process of entering the country legally then you have broken the law."

