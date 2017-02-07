Helicopter used to trigger man-made avalanche

BNSF suspended operations between Shelby and Whitefish since Sunday evening due to record amounts of snow fall and other weather conditions and danger of Avalanche activity. There's no train traffic between Shelby and Whitefish.

On Sunday, an avalanche hit Marias pass, leaving debris on the tracks.

The plan is to hopefully re-open for rail traffic later this evening or early Wednesday morning.

A Daisy Bell, which is a mobile remote avalanche control system carried by a helicopter, will produced a sound wave that triggers an avalanche. This will be done purposefully ahead of time so snow won't fall on trains.

Other conditions to be aware of though is rain later in the week which could cause some safety concerns.