20 inches of snow: how is the Whitefish community handling this?

After twenty inches of snow hit Whitefish, the community is doing their best to manage these weather conditions.

ABCFOX asked people in the Whitefish community how're they're dealing with all of this extra snow.

John Lyman has lived in Whitefish for forty-three years and tells us this amount of snow doesn't bother him.

Although, he says he does have to be careful with his roof and continually will clear it to keep ice dams away, "Once and a while if it gets too built up around the chimney and around the roof, yeah I'll go up there and chip it off."

The roads are a different story, as the snow plows have been extremely busy.

Brad Buhmiller has been driving his snow plow since 2:30 am on Saturday non-stop.

The snow this winter has been so brutal that Buhmiller goes in daily to have parts replaced on his plow, “This plow season I've replaced the transmission in my plow truck, the front end of my plow truck, he says. “I'm at Napa Auto parts in Whitefish daily."

Buhmiller says his phone is blowing up with calls from around the valley asking for snow removal.

He told us that people were calling him so frequently that he had to turn his phone off.

One concern he has is it is only February and he's worried that the city is already running out of places to store all of this extra snow.