Exclusive look inside a commercial marijuana grow operation

Exclusive look inside a commercial marijuana grow operation

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Seven states, including Washington, have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. 

That's leading to several commercial grow operations. They have more security cameras than your average bank and you won't find them on any maps, but our Tracci Dial gets an exclusive first look inside one of the inland northwest's secret 'mega-grow' marijuana businesses. 

Putting the pros and cons of pot smoking aside, marijuana represents a major cash crop to communities where production and sales have taken root. 
Benton County, WA, where this story was shot, has collected close to $6 million in excise taxes since recreational use was legalized in Washington in 2014.

As of the last election cycle, Montana is back on the map for use of medical marijuana. And Governor Steve Bullock is already talking about implementing a new 6 percent consumption tax on cannabis. That'd be worth about $2.6 million to state coffers over two years. 

