Flood Advisory issued for Ravalli County

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Miller Creek Road has risen a foot since Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a "Flood Advisory" for minor flooding in poor drainage areas in Ravalli County.

Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Erik Hoover said residents in the area of Woodside Cutoff are experiencing issues with minor flooding over the last couple of days. With the expected weather forecast of warming temperatures and precipitation starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend, residents in areas with poor drainage should prepare now to mitigate any potential damage.

Hoover said residents in the Corvallis area can obtain sand and sandbags at the Corvallis Fire Station on Woodside Cutoff Road. The materials are available at no cost to the resident, but users are responsible for the filling and transportation of the sandbags. 

Residents in other areas of the county that experience flooding problems are encouraged to contact the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management at 375-6655 during business hours or their local Fire Department. 

Hoover said the Ravalli County Road Department and Corvallis Volunteer Fire Department's efforts to assist have been extremely helpful to the community. 

OEM is currently working to establish alternate sand and sandbag distribution sites across the county. That information will be distributed as the sites are available. 

