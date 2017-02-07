Release of homeless mentally ill patients up for debate

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The state House is scheduled to debate a measure to stop the Montana State Hospital from releasing homeless mentally ill patients into the streets or to homeless shelters.



The bill by Democratic Rep. Ellie Hill Smith of Missoula would require state health officials to include housing in patients' discharge plans.



Ninety-five people have been discharged from the hospital without a place to live over the past two years, according to the state health officials.



Smith says the practice morally reprehensible and contributes to a high percentage of people being readmitted to the hospital.



The measure is supported by Disability Rights Montana, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Montana Primary Care Association.



The House will take an initial vote Tuesday on the bill, which is similar to one that died in the 2015 session.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)