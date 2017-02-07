NTSB focuses on broken axle found at North Dakota derailment - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

NTSB focuses on broken axle found at North Dakota derailment

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - National Transportation Safety Board investigators say a broken axle caused a 2013 train derailment that led to a series of explosions in North Dakota.
    
The train carrying soybeans derailed and was struck by a train carrying oil, setting off explosions near the small town of Casselton, about 30 miles west of Fargo. About 1,400 residents were evacuated from their homes. No one was hurt.
    
NTSB investigators said Tuesday at a meeting in Washington that after finding the grain train's broken axle, others like it that might have had similar defects were recalled.
    
The group also discussed federal rules on buffer cars between locomotives and cars carrying hazardous materials, and the development of advanced braking systems.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.