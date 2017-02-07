Avalanche warnings across western Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A heavy snowstorm has led to avalanche warnings in western Montana while portions of Glacier National Park are closed for avalanche mitigation.



The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued avalanche warnings for the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead mountain ranges and the southern portion of Glacier park.



Warnings are also in effect for the backcountry in west central Montana along with the southern Madison and southern Gallatin ranges, the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone and the mountains around Cooke City.



BNSF Railway has received a permit from Glacier National Park to use pressure charges delivered by helicopter to trigger snow slides to reduce the risk of natural avalanches along the rail route. Rail traffic has been halted along the southern boundary of the park since Sunday. Portions of U.S. Highway 2 may be temporarily closed when slides are being triggered.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)