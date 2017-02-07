Police searching for suspect in Rook's Comics & Games robbery

On Saturday, February 4, 2017, at approximately 9:25 p.m. the Bozeman Police Department received a report of a robbery in progress at Rook’s Comics and Games located at 2740 West Main Street in Bozeman.

An unknown, suspect entered the business and demanded money from an employee. The suspect was described as wearing black pants, a black coat/sweatshirt with the hood pulled over the suspect’s head.

Additionally, the suspect’s face was partially covered. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Several patrons were inside the business at the time of the robbery, however no one was injured.

Officers responded to the business and conducted an exhaustive search of the area, however the suspect was not located. This crime remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this robbery in encouraged to call 406-582-2000, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email policetips@bozeman.net.

Persons with information that help solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.