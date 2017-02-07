US seeing a high number of flu cases - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

US seeing a high number of flu cases

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Feeling sick? You're not alone. According to the CDC, the number of flu cases nationwide is higher than compared to last year, with more than 25,000 cases being reported across 37 states.

Guard yourself and your family against the flu this season with a few simple steps, noted below, and hopefully find quick relief if anyone falls victim to the virus:

  • Wash hands frequently and using soap. It takes a good rinse to kill off all germs, so create the habit by leading by example and teaching kids to wash for as long as it takes to sing the birthday song twice through.
  • Stay home when sickness strikes. Staying home from school or the office not only helps to get the rest you need, but you’re sparing others from getting sick as well.
  • Be prepared. Avoid late night pharmacy runs by keeping the medicine cabinet stocked with essentials, from tissues to medicines that can treat a variety of symptoms, such as Robitussin® 12 Hour Cough Relief, Advil® Cold & Sinus, Children’s Dimetapp®, Children’s Robitussin® and Children’s Advil®.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.