Some of us could see a little sunshine today, but mostly we’ll see clouds building ahead of our next winter storm. Looks like more snow Wednesday with the frosty mix of rain, sleet, snow & freezing rain on Thursday. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 24°/12° Butte: 26°/10° Kalispell: 26°/9° Missoula: 28°/16°