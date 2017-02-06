Grizzly Sports Report 2-6-17

This week's Argo Minute features UGF Men's lacrosse players Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson.
It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.
It was heartbreak for the Montana Grizzly softball team yesterday as they lost in extra innings to Weber State 6-5.
Highlights from the second day of the Big Sky Regionals College Finals Rodeo at the Expo Park in Great Falls.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.
But this festival is special. Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.
A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.
An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.
Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.
Washington State owns a 22-22 record including an 8-13 mark in Pac-12 play after taking two of three from Oregon last week. The Cougars have won their last three series after recording a series win over No. 30 Washington three weeks ago and at Utah two weeks ago. WSU has surpassed last season's win total and enters the weekend second in the Pac-12 in doubles (90).
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.
With seven years of NCAA Division I basketball experience, Nick Booker has been hired as the associate head coach on the staff of new Eastern Washington University men's basketball head coach Shantay Legans. Booker spent the 2016-17 season at his alma mater, Davidson College, as director of basketball operations. The previous six seasons he was at UC Irvine in California, including the last five as an assistant coach. As a player and coach, he has been...
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball rising-sophomore, Malachi Flynn, has been invited to attend the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team Training Camp, June 18-20, WSU head coach Ernie Kent, announced Monday Following the trials, the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee is expected to announce finalists for the USA U19 National Team roster. Training camp for the selected finalists will begin June 21, with the USA roster being ...
SEATTLE – Seattle U beat Washington, 7-5, Tuesday night at Husky Ballpark to claim the yearly city battle between the two schools. The Huskies (24-21) scored four times in the eighth inning to make things close but could not complete the late rally. Tyler Oldenburg (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win and shortstop Griffin Andreychuck drove in three runs for the Redhawks (17-28-1) on a pair of doubles. Washingto...
The Washington State Cougars football team is ranked number 22 in Sports Illustrated's way-too-early top 25. These rankings come after the conclusion of spring practices for most of college football leaving the countdown to kickoff just over three months away. The 2016 season for the Cougars
The Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball team is on the verge of making school history. With only eight regular season games left in the season, Gonzaga has a chance to make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for just the third time ever. The Bulldogs are currently sitting in third place (15-6) in the West Coast Conference standings, behind second-place Loyola Marymount (16-5) and first-place Brigham Young University (17-4).
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Conference has announced the final standings for the 2016-17 McIlroy-Lewis All-Sports Trophy and Whitworth University has won the award for the tenth year in a row. The Pirates have extended the record for consecutive McIlroy-Lewis victories that they set last year.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly.
More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly. A Glacier National Park trail crew who was participating in the search found Connelly in the Spruce Creek drainage off the east side of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, about 5 miles from her vehicle.
KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area. Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.
Two Bear Air has released video of the moments that 25 year old Madeline Connelly was rescued. Connelly went missing on May 4th but was found alive after an extensive search effort on Wednesday May 10th. We learned her dog Mogi is also safe.
Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
