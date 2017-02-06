Darby's McCollaum the next Miss Rodeo Montana

Meet Sarai McCollaum and her horse Flicka. Sarai is from Darby and quite literally has been riding horses her entire life.



“I kind of started when i was six weeks old Mom would put me in her backpack and we would go for trail rides. I am very lucky I have never ever been without a horse,” said McCollaum.



After rides with Mom Sarai started junior rodeo at age three, she then led trail rides for her families outfitter business. But it was when she was ten years old she saw something that would change everything.



“Miss Samantha Manley was getting ready for the Missoula Stampede Pageant and she is curling her hair in the pig barn and I was like Mom I want to be just like her,” said McCollaum.



So Sarai began competing in pageants and soon became the 2015 Ravalli County Rodeo Queen, and others began to take notice.



“I had some people come up to me after a senior pro rodeo in Darby and tell me I had what it takes to be Miss Rodeo America and I was like no absolutely not,” said McCollaum.



Because for Sarai it was all about the horses, the whole pageant thing was still new to her.



“I like dirt and horses more than getting all dolled up but I’m getting there,” said McCollaum.



“She does not get pageant stuff from me at all and she is even a little more dirt and horses than I am,” said Sarai’s Mom Tara Boulanger.



But Sarai said why not and decided to enter the Miss Montana Rodeo Pageant in Great Falls this January.



“Of course I’m prejudice and think she’s the most beautiful and of course she would win but I did;t let myself be prepared for if she won because i didn’t want to jinx it,” said Boulanger.



Well not jinxing it worked, because after multiple interviews, horsemanship and written tests and a fashion show Sarai became the new Miss Rodeo Montana.



“You know I really never thought I could do it and I proved myself wrong and it’s really great to be able to be that role model for girls,” said McCollaum.



So now the girl from the small town of Darby has a chance to compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America later this year in Las Vegas.



“It would just prove to every little girl out there that they can do it, if you believe in yourself and have a dream you can do it,” said Boulanger.