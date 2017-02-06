Severe weather strands train passengers in Whitefish

The heavy snow that hit the Flathead Valley has stranded Carolyn Mitchell and her husband.

The Mitchells were in Kalispell to watch their granddaughter's basketball game and were supposed to back home in Oregon by now.

Their train was schedule to leave at 9:30 PM last night Sunday, February 5 but because of avalanches Amtrak had to close their tracks leaving Whitefish.

After waiting hours and hours the Mitchells finally realized no train was coming, "We kept waiting because of the avalanche on the tracks and they thought maybe it would be three o'clock in the morning and they decided not to because they can't get the train tracks open and it's been kind of an hour by hour wait."

The snow has impacted the roads as well, Montana highway patrol responded to 32 calls in 24 hours which was more than other county in the state in that time period.

These 32 calls include slide offs and rollovers, but fortunately none of the crashes have been fatal.

With these road conditions-- tow truck drivers like Dale Wochnick with bolster's towing, have been extremely busy, “We've been extremely busy, we've had quite a few people that slid off the road,”: says Wochnick. “No serious injuries or anything like that just minor fender benders like people sliding off into trees. Thankfully no major injuries that we've responded to.”