Butte-Silver Bow’s Public Works Dept. is busy all winter long

Maintaining roads and water pipes keeps Butte-Silver Bow’s Public Works Department busy all winter long.

The operations managers of the Road and Water Divisions told ABCFOX Montana what needs to be done to prevent major problems when a major storm hits.

Nick Sandford is the Operations Manager at the Butte-Silver Bow Roads Division. He said every winter, his priority is to keep roads safe for drivers in the county.

Sandford said that includes plowing, shoveling, and laying down sand on the road.

Also, the department is responsible for fixing and filling pot holes in the winter too.

"We have a Dura Patcher, is what it's called. It allows us to patch in the off seasons when we're not making asphalt. We do patch in the in the winters sometimes, if it's nice outside,” said Sandford.

Brian Wilkins is the Operations Manager with the Butte-Silver Bow Water Division said so far the water mains have been fine this winter and haven't frozen.

However, in the winter months, the Water Division has to put most construction projects on pause.

In fact, the Water Division works on maintenance projects like making sure fire hydrants and water mains around the county work properly.

"Mainly for the fact, that water is always moving through the system and the pipes are buried about 6 to 6 and a half feet deep, we don't typically see any issues with the water mains in the city limits,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins did say his employees make time to check on all water utilities daily, so they last for years to come.

If you want to know get more updates on projects happening in Butte-Silver Bow go to http://co.silverbow.mt.us/764/Weekly-Public-Works-Update