The Latest: Blizzard leads tribe to declare emergency

By Associated Press

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a northwestern Montana blizzard (all times local):
    
3:55 p.m.
    
Montana's Blackfeet Indian Tribe has declared a state of emergency after a blizzard dumped more than 4 feet of snow on parts of the reservation east of Glacier National Park.
    
Monday's emergency declaration by tribal chairman Harry Barnes calls for residents to stay indoors and off the roads and highways.
    
National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Brusda says the blizzard that started dumping snow in northwestern Montana on Friday started diminishing in intensity Monday afternoon.
    
He says snow was falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour near Marias Pass on U.S. Highway 2, which has been closed to traffic.
    
Brusda says meteorologists will check further reports to determine whether the 51 inches that has fallen in East Glacier Park since Friday is a record.

