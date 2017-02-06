Missoula to temporarily close Russell Street Bridge

Missoula is shutting down one if its main arterial bridges tonight.

According to Missoula City PIO Ginny Merriam the Russell Street Bridge will be closed down tonight at 11:00 pm to examine the bridge's current conditions.

Merriam says the bridge is still safe to drive on, but will be shut down for additional testing.

The shutdown is a joint decision between the city and the Montana Department of Transportation. They expect the bridge to be closed for a few hours.

She adds that the city is seeing a large number of new potholes all around town, caused in part by this winter's continual freezing and thawing conditions.