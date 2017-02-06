Missoula to temporarily close Russell Street Bridge - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula to temporarily close Russell Street Bridge

MISSOULA -

Missoula is shutting down one if its main arterial bridges tonight.

According to Missoula City PIO Ginny Merriam the Russell Street Bridge will be closed down tonight at 11:00 pm to examine the bridge's current conditions.

Merriam says the bridge is still safe to drive on, but will be shut down for additional testing. 

The shutdown is a joint decision between the city and the Montana Department of Transportation. They expect the bridge to be closed for a few hours.

She adds that the city is seeing a large number of new potholes all around town, caused in part by this winter's continual freezing and thawing conditions. 

