CHECK IT OUT: Flathead snow and weather conditions [SLIDESHOW]

The Flathead woke up to piles of snow, with some areas expecting a few more inches tonight, causing many schools to close.

Most important to note: avalanche danger remains in the extreme zone for the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and southern Glacier National Park. Recent heavy snow combined with wind will create widespread areas of unstable snow, our Weather Authority Dave Cochran said.

This Backcountry Avalanche Warning remains in effect through 7:00 AM Wednesday morning.

As for in town: Libby is reporting 32 inches of snow - with more on the way, Whitefish saw over 8 inches, Bigfork got 18 and Kalispell is expect to get another 1 - 3 inches tonight.

More reports are expected throughout the afternoon, but the blizzard warning and winter storm warning have both been canceled. A winter weather advisory will be in effect tonight, Dave added.

The most interesting report comes out of West Glacier. Early this morning a large 10 foot snow drift was across the road just east of West Glacier on US -2.

So if you want to enjoy your snow day in the mountains, bad news: Glacier National Park is also closed due to weather.

The Kalispell Road report at 10:00 stated that roads from West Glacier to Pinnacle were deemed impassable because of snowy conditions.

As of this afternoon, Lolo Pass is closed to traffic on the Idaho side due to avalanche danger. US-2 near Columbia Fall is closed along with several other roads in south-central Montana.

Just 42 days until spring...