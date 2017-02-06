Bill to fund Montana special ed programs to be heard in committee

Montana Legislators will review a bill to fund special education in the state, carried by Rep. Moffie Funk (D-Helena). Bill 253 sets to close inconsistencies in special education funding effective during the 2020-21 biennium.

“This bill addresses both the inequity and inadequacy in current special education funding in Montana,” Funk said. “Existing funds do not meet mandated services and those resources are drawn from the general fund, impacting the general school population.”

HB 253 adds special education funding to HB 191, a bill that increases school funding currently being heard in Finance and Claims in the Senate.

Previous special education funding bills introduced by Rep. Kathy Kelker (D-Billings) are tabled for later review.

HB 253 will be heard in the House Education Committee today at 3 p.m. in Room 137.