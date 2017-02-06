Montana examines death penalty after judge blocks executions

By MATT VOLZ

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Legislators are taking another look at Montana's death penalty law after a judge blocked the state from carrying out executions.



A bill to abolish Montana's death penalty has failed in every legislative session so far this century. It came closest in 2015, when the measure died on a 50-50 House vote.



Now, Republican Rep. Adam Hertz's bill is being heard a year and a half after a Helena judge limited the state to using lethal injection drugs that it can't access.



A mix of opponents ranging from clergy members to an exonerated Arizona death row inmate urged the House Judiciary Committee on Monday to pass Hertz's bill.



Hertz says the death penalty system is expensive and goes against the Christian value of redemption.



The state has two inmates on death row.

