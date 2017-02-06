Weather causes several air travel delays - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Weather causes several air travel delays

MISSOULA -

Several flights into or out of western Montana are delayed or canceled. 

Missoula International Airport is listing six delays and two cancellations. 

Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell is listing three delays and one cancellation. 

A winter storm swept through the region Sunday night bringing rain to Missoula and snow to the Flathead. 

