Severe weather sends Amtrak trains back to stations

Severe weather sends Amtrak trains back to stations



Reports that a train full of people is stranded in Montana have been confirmed by Amtrak. Due to severe weather, trains 7 and 8 headed back to Cut Bank and Whitefish stations. 

Delays are expected for 48 hours.

Amtrak says at that point passengers will be able to get off the train until the tracks are cleared or alternate arrangements can be made. 

