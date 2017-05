Plenty of moisture flowing into Montana today. If the rain and snow hasn’t started at your place yet, it’ll be there soon. The heavy snow is falling in NW Montana. Some of us will see some sunshine Tuesday ahead of our next snow Wednesday and Thursday. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 43°/16° Butte: 40°/6° Kalispell: 25°/14° Missoula: 42°/14°