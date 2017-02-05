School Closures Due to Weather

School children throughout the Flathead thanking Old Man Winter - - parents are cursing him.

Lots of cancellations and late starts to report for schools in the northwestern part of the state.

Kalispell schools will have a two-hour late-start tomorrow.

Administrators will decide at 6:00 a.m. if they'll cancel school altogether.

Marion school, Whitefish Public Schools, Eureka, Whitefish Christian, Libby and Troy schools are all making the call tonight.

And here are a few more - - Kila, West Glacier, Fair-Mont-Egan, Cayuse Prairie,

And still more closures: Stillwater Christian, Big Fork, Swan River, and Trinity Lutheran School,

No school tomorrow due to the impending storm. Check your school's website in case we haven't heard from them by the time this story was written.