What's next after Silver Theater collapse

Missoula's film and theater community continues feeling the shock waves after the collapse of a local theater.

The literal shock wave occurred Saturday afternoon, around 3:15 pm, when Missoula's Silver Theater collapse, after a build-up of excess moisture and snow caused the ceiling to cave in, destroying the theater.

The Silver was planned to feature several films in the upcoming Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, set to begin on February 17th, and the venue was near completion with several improvements.

"We had been remodeling the lobby, and the offices and the bathrooms, and we were just finalizing the concession stand,” said Carolyn Maier, the Executive Director for the theater. “We were close to being done in a couple of weeks."

Maier originally received photos of the leaking, ailing roof on Saturday afternoon, sent to her from her sound technician on site.

Maier wanted everyone to vacate the building, and not to return in doors, which was only moments before the roof caved in.

Nobody was inside. Nobody was harmed.

Maier’s first call was to 911, but immediately afterward called representatives with the Film Festival, to give them as much of a heads up as possible.

“My heart dropped, and all of my staff that I talk to, right away we all had that quick reaction," said Rachel Gregg, the Executive Director of the Big Sky Film Institute.

The reaction Gregg spoke of: how much worse could the collapse have been only two weeks later, with the potential for a theater full of people, watching one of this year’s featured documentaries?

Gregg said her heart was broken for The Silver, but immediately went to work on finding an alternative venue as part of the Festival’s 14th year.

The reaction from Missoula’s film community, she said, was overwhelming.

"It's not really any surprise to me that if I give a call to our partners in town, they say, 'Whatever we can do for you, lets make this a great event,’” Gregg said.

But Gregg wasn’t the only one blown away by community outreach.

“People have offered us office space, facility space, storage space, anything we need,” Maier said emotionally on Sunday. “They've just been very gracious."

For now Maier said there is no answer on the future of The Silver itself, but said later in the week the property will be inspected and she could have a better idea of the situation leading into the weekend.