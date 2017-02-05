Left for Dead, Part 2: Crucial moments that saved Todd Orr's life following two grizzly bear attacks

Todd Orr, a trail maker for the Gallatin National Forest was left for dead after a grizzly bear attacked him twice in the same day. But the story doesn't end there.

This outdoorsman summoned the strength to pick himself up and hike back to safety. For the first time, we're hearing from Orr about those crucial moments that saved his life and the road to recovery that followed.

A warning. Some images may be graphic.

Laying face down in the dirt unsure if his attacker was still there, Todd Orr was left with a trail of puncture wounds on the right arm and shoulder, a five-inch gash along the right-side of his head, a chipped bone, and a torn tendon.

"I remember the pain of the first bite of each attack," recalls Todd Orr.

But somehow, miraculously, Todd Orr survived a pair of grizzly bear attacks on the same day.

"And so, I immediately got up and thought, 'Wow! I'm so lucky to survive this, and to walk away with my life.' "

His secret? Pushing the pain away and playing dead.

"I just remember using every bit of strength, holding that position, and just thinking over and over in my head, don't move, don't move, don't breathe to loud, don't move a muscle, ignore the pain."

Eventually the bear did leave, and Orr hiked three miles back to his car.

He drove himself to the closest medical facility, where a team of doctors and nurses spent eight hours stitching up his wounds.

An expert would have to look at his left arm.

Orr explains, "I had a Chip in the Ulna bone, where she had bit through. And that was the only injury as far as bones. I had two tendons that were ripped loose, and they were sticking out of my arm."

Doctor Pete Kelleher, an orthopedic surgeon and family friend, was called in to help.

"I wasn't in med school the day they talked about managing grizzly bear attacks, so we had to wing that a little bit," jokes Dr. Pete Kelleher.

Orr was alert during the two-hour surgery that reattached his torn tendons and a damaged nerve.

"We were playing music during the surgery. I think it was Led Zeppelin. Yes, classic rock," Kelleher adds.

"The simple act of rolling these harmony balls between my fingers was something that was very difficult for Todd Orr for several weeks following his bear attacks," Angela say. "But just look at him now."

"Get your butt up. Perfect," says J.R. Gustafson, a physical therapist at Lone Peak Physical Therapy. "It always helps when the patient is compliant, and it was super impressive at how fast he recovered."

"Most of his work, though, has been done afterward, both on his own and with the physical therapists, here," Kelleher adds.

Orr still has trouble fully extending his middle finger, but he still goes to the gym regularly. And he's able to work on his side business making knives, which is a far cry from the last time the world saw Todd Orr.

Angela asked Orr if he was planning on hunting again in the fall. His answer? Yes. He says that he may be nervous at first, but he will pay close attention to his surroundings to avoid another grizzly bear encounter. And he adds that he just may carry two cans of bear spray just to be safe.

You can watch the entire, exclusive interview with Todd Orr here.