Left for Dead, Part 1: Bozeman's Todd Orr exclusively details being attacked twice by a grizzly bear

Who can forget Montana outdoorsman Todd Orr, who survived not one but two, grizzly bear attacks last fall.

He posted a short video to Facebook, and it went viral. In the days that followed, nearly every major network was trying to get an interview with this survivor.

But now, for the first time, Todd Orr is telling his story in front of TV cameras.

And he chose to speak exclusively to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall.

Just the thought of having a 300- pound female grizzly bear breathing down your neck is enough to make anyone drop to their knees. Then imagine, with her massive paws and three-inch claws that she's picking your body up and slamming it to the ground. It's like a scene out of a horror movie, but it actually happened to Todd Orr.

And we do want to warn you. The images you are about to see may be graphic to some.

"My legs are good. My head is good," says Todd Orr. "I think my arm might be broken."

Four months after surviving not one, but two grizzly bear attacks, Todd Orr is the picture of positivity and strength.

"This finger doesn't quite open all the way, yet," Orr says. "But I've got good strength back. I'm happy to be here to tell the story."

One Saturday morning in October, Orr was scouting for elk in the Madison Valley near Ennis below Sphinx Mountain. A few miles up the trail, he spotted a sow and her two cubs.

"I stopped, and immediately she ran up the trail and into the trees."

It was not an unusual sighting for the man, who makes his living marking trails for the Gallatin National Forest.

"It's common to see bears in Southwest Montana, and as long as she was going in one direction and I was going in the other, I felt completely safe at that time."

Until he heard a noise a few minutes later…

"The sow had come off the ridge and was charging just wide open at me, full blast, just down the hill at me, at a full charge."

He reached for his bear spray, pulled the safety clip, and blasted.

"Her momentum carried her right through it. And immediately she was on me," Orr exclaimed. "I just took the position of protecting the back of my neck. She was on top of me standing on my lower back and biting me on the shoulder and the arm a number of times."

And then, she was gone.

"And thought, 'Wow! I'm so lucky to survive this, and to walk away with my life.' "

Beaten up and bloodied, he began the hike back to his truck. That's when the unthinkable happened.

"And the bear was charging again. And there was no time to bear spray. No time to grab for a pistol," Orr tells Angela

"Immediately, she was on my back and I'm on the ground. And this time, she was very aggressive. And she was just biting repeatedly on my shoulders, my arms, the back of my head."

"It was like a sledgehammer with teeth," Orr gasped.

"She had grabbed this arm, and broke through. I heard a crunch of the bone, and the tendons got torn off, the nerve damaged."

Orr goes on to say, "At one point, a claw, I believe, caught me on the side of my head and ripped a 5-inch gash right above my ear. At that point, the blood just came right over the top of my face and into my eyes."

"I thought it was over. I thought I might die."

What did Orr do in the heat of the moment after surviving two grizzly bear attacks? Important survival information for anyone who spends time in the woods, in Part 2: "Left for Dead."

