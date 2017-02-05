FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Orr recounts surviving two grizzly attacks

The last time the world saw Todd Orr he was beaten up and bloodied after not one, but two, grizzly bear attacks in a matter of minutes.

The avid outdoorsman from Bozeman hiked out and drove himself to the hospital, but not before he shot a short video on his cell phone to share with a few friends. And share it did. The video was viewed millions of times on Facebook before it was picked up by a private licensee. In the days that followed, nearly every media outlet in the region and several across the nation were trying to talk to Todd.

Our own Angela Marshall is the first to get Orr to sit down for a television interview. He tells us exclusively how frantic those first few days were.

"CNN from New York had left me a message and they were like, 'We hope you're doing well, and you're recovering is doing well, but we'd like to get you on a plane tonight for an 8 a.m. interview tomorrow on air,'" Orr told us. "And this is the day after (the attacks) happened. I haven't even been able to wash the blood out of my hair because the doctor said, 'Don't take a shower for 24 hours.'"

For the first time on camera, Orr recounts the attacks.

How did it happen?

What did he do to survive?

Will he hike again?

The answers in a special report: "Left for Dead: A Story of Survival," Sunday night on the FOX Montana News at Nine, following the Super Bowl, and the ABC Montana News at 10.

There are some compelling pieces left out of the original stories, like the moment his eyes met his attacker's and the smell he'll never forget.

ABC FOX Montana posted the whole interview for you, here, to watch.