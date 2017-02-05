Ladies hit the slopes on Super Bowl Sunday

Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
(information taken from our affiliates at KHQ and KNDU) Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area. Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.
KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area. Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.
The search for Madeline Connelly has been expanded with her mother, father and uncle now in the area helping. Flathead County law enforcement say more personnel from the National Park Service are also joining the effort to locate the 25-year-old woman and her dog Mogi.
The search for Madeline Connelly has been expanded with her mother, father and uncle now in the area helping. Flathead County law enforcement say more personnel from the National Park Service are also joining the effort to locate the 25-year-old woman and her dog Mogi.
Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4. Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says.
Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4. Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says.
Saturday May 6th a search began for a 25-year-old Arizona woman, Madeline Connellly, 25, who was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness. Connelly was in the area visiting relatives, and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday.
Saturday May 6th a search began for a 25-year-old Arizona woman, Madeline Connelly, 25, who was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness. Connelly was in the area visiting relatives, and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday.