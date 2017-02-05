Ladies hit the slopes on Super Bowl Sunday

Engines were fired up this Sunday morning, as ladies came to Marysville to hit the slopes for the 15th Annual Ladies Snowmobile Race.

Helena Snow Drifters President, Anna Glueckert, said every year on Super Bowl Sunday women come to race snowmobiles.

Glueckert said ladies participate in a 25-mile race that’s actually for a good cause.

She said they try to raise money for different charities every year and this year's charity is the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

They hope to raise over $250 for the charity through their race raffle.

The winner of the raffle will win Tupperware and a lovely banner.

Glueckert added ladies love the event because they get to leave their men at home and have a girl's day.

"They love it. It's like that independent, 'I can do this all, on my own.' I don't need you to take my trailer and my snowmobile, I can do it! And they just love it. The girls when they were loading up today, and they were like we are ready to go."

Glueckert does give a word of caution to men who do want to enter the race.

Men must wear some feminine clothing in order to race with the girls.

Otherwise, if you missed this year, you can always try to sign up for next year, registration is free.