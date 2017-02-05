The Flathead preps for snowstorm

With over 20 inches of snow expected between tonight and tomorrow, ABCFOX went to a local super market to see how locals are preparing for this winter weather.

Karsyn Anderson was on her way home from Super 1 Foods with a grocery cart full of food with her little sister.

Her family is preparing for the massive amount of snow coming to the Flathead, "We have a lot of snow coming, so my dad said go to the store, go ham and get everything we need, because we have little sisters.”

A family of six, Anderson showed us her cart which was full along with three gallons of milk.

She tells ABCFOX a couple of years ago the valley had a similar storm come through the area,

Anderson has experience dealing with a lot of snow, "We had like two winters ago that was really bad, my dad owns a landscaping company so he always plows, and that’s what he does for a living."

Milk and food isn't the only thing flying off the shelves, the Assistant Store Director of Super 1 Foods tells us, fire wood and lamp oil is selling fast. People are worried about losing power.

Of course, with this winter weather on its way Karsyn and her siblings are hoping for a snow day tomorrow.



