Whitefish schools are closing as severe weather heads for the Flathead

Whitefish schools are closed Monday, February 6 because of excessive amounts of snow that are predicted for the Flathead.

The Flathead is predicted to get over twenty inches of snow between Sunday and Monday night.

In press release Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt says, "Safe travel of our students is paramount, we appreciate everyone’s understanding."

For more information, please contact Dr. Heather Davis Schmidt, Superintendent, Whitefish School District, (406) 862-8640.