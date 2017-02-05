Whitefish schools are closing as severe weather heads for the Fl - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish schools are closing as severe weather heads for the Flathead

Posted: Updated:
WHITEFISH -

Whitefish schools are closed Monday, February 6 because of excessive amounts of snow that are predicted for the Flathead.

The Flathead is predicted to get over twenty inches of snow between Sunday and Monday night.

In press release Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt says, "Safe travel of our students is paramount, we appreciate everyone’s understanding." 

For more information, please contact Dr. Heather Davis Schmidt, Superintendent, Whitefish School District, (406) 862-8640.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.