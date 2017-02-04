Bridger Bowl raises money for Avalanche Center in annual event

As snow started to fall, 66 competitors braved the elements for Bridger Bowl's annual King and Queen of the Ridge event on Saturday morning.

The fundraising event which began back in 2003 has raised over 130-thousand dollars. All the funds raised will be donated to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

Doug Wales, marketing director at Bridger Bowl expects to raise another 12 to 15-thousand dollars for the Avalanche Center with this year's event.

Wales says, "Avalanche education is very important and we definitely promote that highly here. It's definitely in our best interest to help the community and to help the Avalanche Center have the fund so that they can go out and do the great education they do all around the valley."

The King and Queen of this event is determined by who raises the most money and who completes the most laps down the mountain. The next event for Bridger Bowl will be a fundraising event to help raise money for the MSU ski team.