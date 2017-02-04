Heavy snow hits Kalispell - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Heavy snow hits Kalispell

Posted: Updated:
KALISPELL -

A public service announcement issued on Friday February 3, cautioned Kalispell residents that snow storage in the city was running low.

Due to these circumstances excess snow in these storage areas will be pushed onto sidewalks.  The city apologizes to citizens for any inconvenience, but stresses that their main concern is to provide safe and reliable roadways for all that use those city roads. 

Using sidewalks for storage of excess snow is the only way to keep the main streets clear.  This snow removal process will begin today, February 4.

Photo Credit: Photo: Henk Monster / CC BY 3.0

