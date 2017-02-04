Freezing temperatures don't stop Penguin Plungers in Whitefish - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Freezing temperatures don't stop Penguin Plungers in Whitefish

Posted: Updated:
WHITEFISH -

The second weekend of the Whitefish Winter Carnival is underway today, Saturday February 4 with food, a parade and a penguin plunge that took place this morning.

The theme of this year’s carnival is Dr. Seuss with the slogan for the carnival being “One Fish, Two Fish, Whitefish.”

The Penguin Plunge in Whitefish is particularly special as all proceeds go to benefiting the Montana Special Olympics.

After 15 inches of ice was chipped away from Whitefish Lake, people were ready to jump into the freezing cold water.

Over three hundred people registered to jump into Whitefish Lake this year raising over 50,000 dollars.  

First time plunger Bane is a ski instructor at Whitefish Mountain resort for the Adaptive program working with disabled folks, “I was with the Dream program for 5 years and now I do all the adaptive for the ski school so I ski with people who have cognitive and physical disabilities, says Bane.  “I’ve done quite a bit with the Special Olympics and I think that it’s a really great program.”

Thanks to the Adaptive program and the Special Olympics, anyone can get outside and enjoy nature, which Bane says is crucial.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers

    First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:47:47 GMT

    But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

    But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

  • Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  • A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.