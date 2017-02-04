Freezing temperatures don't stop Penguin Plungers in Whitefish

The second weekend of the Whitefish Winter Carnival is underway today, Saturday February 4 with food, a parade and a penguin plunge that took place this morning.

The theme of this year’s carnival is Dr. Seuss with the slogan for the carnival being “One Fish, Two Fish, Whitefish.”

The Penguin Plunge in Whitefish is particularly special as all proceeds go to benefiting the Montana Special Olympics.

After 15 inches of ice was chipped away from Whitefish Lake, people were ready to jump into the freezing cold water.

Over three hundred people registered to jump into Whitefish Lake this year raising over 50,000 dollars.

First time plunger Bane is a ski instructor at Whitefish Mountain resort for the Adaptive program working with disabled folks, “I was with the Dream program for 5 years and now I do all the adaptive for the ski school so I ski with people who have cognitive and physical disabilities, says Bane. “I’ve done quite a bit with the Special Olympics and I think that it’s a really great program.”

Thanks to the Adaptive program and the Special Olympics, anyone can get outside and enjoy nature, which Bane says is crucial.