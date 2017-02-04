Residents able to return home after a propane leak

An alert was issued this morning at 10:41 in the Seeley Lake area after snow from a rooftop caused a valve on a 500 gallon propane tank to break.

The tank breaking caused a large cloud to form and began moving south-southwest from the 200 block of Locust Lane.

At the time residents in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Emergency officials were on scene to monitor the cloud. The scene is now cleared and residents in approximately 60 homes can return now.

The air-quality levels are safe and all units have cleared the scene.