Snow slide affects travel on I-90 near MT/ID border - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Snow slide affects travel on I-90 near MT/ID border

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A snow slide is blocking the driving lane of Interstate-90 near the Montana-Idaho border. 

An incident report in the Montana Department of Transportation's website posted just after noon Saturday said: 

"SNOW SLIDE BLOCKING DRIVING LANE OF INTERSTATE - WILL UPDATE AS INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE. SEVERE CONDITIONS APPLY"

They note that the incident is about 7 miles from the Idaho border. 

The entire portion of I-90 from St. Regis to the border is listed as "severe driving conditions."

