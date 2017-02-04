Snow slide affects travel on I-90 near MT/ID border

A snow slide is blocking the driving lane of Interstate-90 near the Montana-Idaho border.

An incident report in the Montana Department of Transportation's website posted just after noon Saturday said:

"SNOW SLIDE BLOCKING DRIVING LANE OF INTERSTATE - WILL UPDATE AS INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE. SEVERE CONDITIONS APPLY"

They note that the incident is about 7 miles from the Idaho border.

The entire portion of I-90 from St. Regis to the border is listed as "severe driving conditions."