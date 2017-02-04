Snow slide affects travel on I-90 near MT/ID border

Vintage Tri-Cities is a Facebook and Instagram page that has gained quite the following in just six months of being online.
PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.
KHQ.COM - Gmail is investigating a new phishing scam that appears to be spreading rapidly. The email says it has a Google Docs link for you to open. If you click that link, it redirects you to a legitimate Google sign-in page. You’re then prompted to select one of your Google accounts, which is all normal, and then you're asked to authorize a legit-looking app called “Google Docs” to manage your emails.
KELLOGG, Idaho - There are right and wrong ways to handle things. Most of us learn this at a very young age. Still, there are those who either seem to zone out when this is being taught or just let it go in one ear and out the other. A Kellogg, Idaho resident may have been absent on the day lessons were being taught on how to handle unwanted onions on your hamburger.
Tri-Cities native Tavia Morse-Salvadalena knows about Lyme Disease all too well - because she has it.
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's May and that means people throughout the nation are digging into their winter piles and deciding what to sell and what to keep. Spring cleaning has been part of American culture for generations, but it's taken on new meaning as baby boomers age out. More and more people are left with the daunting task of cleaning out their parents' old homes.
Visitors to Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming spent more than $31 million in communities near the park last year.
Living in a desert region, tumbleweeds are just a part of life. However, one local city got creative in getting rid of them.
EDMONTON, Alberta - If you ask me, playoff hockey is the best to watch out of all the four major sports, and the people of Edmonton added one more reason to believe that on Sunday night. Canadian country music artist Brett Kissel was getting ready to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" Sunday night prior to the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Edmonton Oilers when his microphone malfunctioned.
As part of a famous performing and musically talented family, Justin dealt with a lot growing up and learned how to overcome challenges.
