Large amounts of phone calls have backed up many political offices

A period of "hyper civic engagement" that's how one political analyst for the New York Times described the US political climate since November.

If you want to get involved and call your Representative in Washington DC, you might find yourself on hold.

According to ABC News, Senate officials say constituent calls to their offices have averaged 1.5 million a day this week.

It's not just Capitol Hill that is backed up, the phone lines here in Montana for Senator Tester's office have also been ringing off the hook.

The Senator says his office is averaging 1,500 calls a day, so many that the phone system has crashed multiple times.

Tester says, "We've been blown out of the water by calls. We've literally got thousands against her. Our staff we are answering everyone we can answer and our staff is working hard. We have gotten to the point on some cases were our phone system has actually shut down and people can't even get through."

Senator Daines office is also receiving a flood of phone calls, in fact, on Tuesday the Senator started answering phones to help out.

Both Senators say they are doing everything they can to hear every constituent.